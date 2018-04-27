Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain South Asian Sativa.
Reviews
2
gandalfthegreen420
Member since 2013
i got an eighth of this from Northeast Alternatives...i think thats the name, the one in Fall River..anyway great strain. i felt the energy and happiness all throughout the high. especially good for people with depression