South Asian Sativa reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain South Asian Sativa.

Avatar for gandalfthegreen420
Member since 2013
i got an eighth of this from Northeast Alternatives...i think thats the name, the one in Fall River..anyway great strain. i felt the energy and happiness all throughout the high. especially good for people with depression
Avatar for mjac2007
Member since 2017
Light and airy buds with a jetty aroma and earthy flavor that lingers nicely. Brings a happy that most sativas are lacking.
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
