Avatar for Mingus_53
Member since 2019
Creeps on you real slow.
EuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for hashblazer420
Member since 2017
This strain AKA mysore mango is one of the best indigenous strain in the south of India. The peak season is in december and that’s when the supply is the best.
Avatar for trilokreddy
Member since 2017
Happy,energetic, euphoric,stress reliever,best taste in India .
EnergeticEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for QGQUE
Member since 2014
S.IN.S. has a trichome and terpene rich palette. The bud structure is thick, chunky, The smell is a tad of spice with an earthy overall fragrance. The taste is also spice and earth (more earth). The mental effects are energetic, euphoric, PTSD, smooth, focused, without fatigue, and without the heavy...
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for vickkushlover
Member since 2016
there r many awesome weed strain found in south India like idduki gold found in kerela ,Mysore mango in Mysore Karnataka
Avatar for RaymondReddington
Member since 2015
Euphoric and Happy
Avatar for RaymondReddington
Member since 2015
Very euphoric. I believe this strain holds the genetics of the legendary White Widow. Effects can last upto 5 hours with a very clear headed high.
EuphoricUplifted