Southern Lights reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Southern Lights.

Reviews

Avatar for Lovinglyfe2019
Member since 2019
Great strain? Supper taste and long lasting affects.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHungryUplifted
Avatar for matty4twenny
Member since 2018
It’s one of my most fav strains I get here in Oz
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for jennyT76
Member since 2017
lemony help you stay awake and get s@$t done
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for TwistedNevaeh
Member since 2016
A great choice definitely make ya wanna 👐 tap out..and makes sex amazing 💋💯
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Nightmare666
Member since 2016
Ultimately this strain gets the job done. The first time smoking this strain was not the greatest. however, it seems to be a decent strain. Not the best, definitely not the worst. Good hi, not too tired on this train, little bit early. Would smoke it again but wouldn't go out of my way to purchase i...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Grumpo
Member since 2016
The high wore off pretty quick, and it left me with a headache.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Doug85
Member since 2015
Great strain. Good taste, uplifting sativa high with some indica undertones. Dense nugs, good hybrid nice not too tiring.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy