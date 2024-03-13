Sowahh Sherb
Talk about a match made in heaven. Sowwah Sherb is a hybrid weed strain bred by the all-star team at Karma Genetics as part of their Sour Diesel series. Sowwah Sherb offers a bold cross of Karma's Sherb IX and the Dutch crew's in-house Sour D that explodes with sherberty sweetness and sour notes of gas. We are still learning about Sowwah Sherb's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Sowwah Sherb, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Sowahh Sherb strain reviews(1)
r........r
March 13, 2024
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Dry eyes
A sol amazing! Talkative effect and perfect for any weather