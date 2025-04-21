Space Cadet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Cadet.
Space Cadet strain effects
Reported by 4 real people like you
Negative Effects
Space Cadet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Space Cadet reviews
J........4
April 21, 2025
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
A buddy of mine harvested some of this a couple weeks ago I was concerned about the cure time and methods and then he showed it to me... Purr-fect cure & a Old School cure at that! And couldn't be any better in my imagination, perfectly so any cannabis user or method. it's like Play-Doh. yet easily smokable and flavorful! Packs a funky off-green, citrusy krunk odor that personally smells a little bit like some Citrus Sunshine Haze that I had years ago (pre Legalization) And yeah... this stuff works, Terpens are popping my effects correctly. GSC old school is coming next bass cadet got me higher than Gayle King 🚀 no complaints but upset I didn't come receive more!!! 💯 🌬️💨🍀👍🏻 @johndope14
O........n
August 16, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
Dry mouth
Got it as a live rosin cart , The earthy taste description is spot on , as well as what the other dude said chill nice head buzz feel happy n relaxed. does n feels like what weed should do/be, n don’t need to vape too much to feel n I personally love the earthy flavor, it’s not like that straight weird pinecone type smell either.. good job to amber in md! Usually am very skeptical trying very new brands/products n strains but they’ve always been solid so far … I rate the high like 8/10 not extremely memorable or perfect but wayyy better then some other absolute dogsh here lol .. only bad effect I got was dry mouth but js drink water or smthn
a........n
November 1, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
It’s good just picked it up like 15 min ago already got a strong head buzz going and this is the first review I’ve written thanks to this strain ig lmao so yeah it’s good also took another ten to finish this review so do with this as you please I do recommend the buzz hits you hard
M........o
November 23, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Was very nice to grow