Got it as a live rosin cart , The earthy taste description is spot on , as well as what the other dude said chill nice head buzz feel happy n relaxed. does n feels like what weed should do/be, n don’t need to vape too much to feel n I personally love the earthy flavor, it’s not like that straight weird pinecone type smell either.. good job to amber in md! Usually am very skeptical trying very new brands/products n strains but they’ve always been solid so far … I rate the high like 8/10 not extremely memorable or perfect but wayyy better then some other absolute dogsh here lol .. only bad effect I got was dry mouth but js drink water or smthn

2 people found this helpful helpful report