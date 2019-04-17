ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Space Cake reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Cake.

Avatar for beuruz
Member since 2019
great! thought I could see infrared. very cerebral, great for understanding our reality
Avatar for gfrank76
Member since 2019
Amazing strain. Chunky light green nugs with orange and purple hues. Honestly one of the bestvstrains of flower ive had in a long long time. Very impressed.
CreativeEnergeticFocusedUplifted
Avatar for ifunes80
Member since 2017
Is the same as Hash Cake...I wish someone had a pic to compare
Avatar for jkelley1500
Member since 2019
I’m not normally a fan of hybrids but the strain Space Cake; which I got from my favorite dispensary Shake and Bake, is amazing. Great for that relaxed mellow feel but also a great appetite stimulator.
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for Bomb90
Member since 2018
Wow!! very beautiful bud but even better uplift. I would say it has one hit capabilities if you want to just relax and 3 hits you're a goner! My experience my first one had me at a 7 out of 10 or my baseline to function. Rearranged my top 5
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for Budforlyfe
Member since 2018
Wow this stuff is potent flower. Definitely good for during the day use and night. Interesting high wasn't tired or really active made me just wanna chill out. Would buy again.
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for SlightlyAboutAverage
Member since 2019
This is definitely one of my top 3 favorite types of strains. I just love the way it makes you feel and it actually tastes like cake.
Avatar for Chelseamuffin
Member since 2019
Just picked this up today and loving the high. All my worries melted away.
CreativeHappyUplifted