I’m not normally a fan of hybrids but the strain Space Cake; which I got from my favorite dispensary Shake and Bake, is amazing. Great for that relaxed mellow feel but also a great appetite stimulator.
Wow!! very beautiful bud but even better uplift. I would say it has one hit capabilities if you want to just relax and 3 hits you're a goner! My experience my first one had me at a 7 out of 10 or my baseline to function. Rearranged my top 5