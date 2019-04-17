ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Cake
  • Leafly flower of Space Cake

Hybrid

Space Cake

Cannabinoids

Calculated from 6 products tested with lab partners.

Space Cake

Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.

Reviews

13

Show all

Avatar for dund9962
Member since 2017
OUTSTANDING strain, the flower has a beautiful florescent green color when grinded, NOT for the novice smoker(super strong) EXCELLENT for a variety of arches and pains, one of my top 5 strains, impressive
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for IndicaDomMom
Member since 2019
This is my strain. 9months consistent usage. I feel like I am floating and nothing affects me negatively. I am free and creative: I work easily, and multitask with ease, or I can fall asleep almost instantly without distraction. This strain has helped me immensely 😍
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for bureaucratic
Member since 2015
super fun hybrid. great for hanging with friends or any time where you don't mind not being completely clear headed. I feel uplifted, chatty, and happy. flower from euphoria wellness in Las Vegas
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
Avatar for jkelley1500
Member since 2019
I’m not normally a fan of hybrids but the strain Space Cake; which I got from my favorite dispensary Shake and Bake, is amazing. Great for that relaxed mellow feel but also a great appetite stimulator.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticFocusedHungry
Avatar for Km42098
Member since 2019
Spectacular! I found this strain to be very uplifting. Me, my girlfriend and a few friends sparked it up, and we found ourselves giggly, and very upbeat. Highly recommend for anyone looking for a good quality hybrid!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticGigglyHappy
more
reviews
write a review

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Black Lime Special Reserve
Black Lime Special Reserve
More popularLeafly flower for Ice Cream Cake
Ice Cream Cake
More CBGLeafly flower for Alien OG
Alien OG
More popularLeafly flower for Orange Cookies
Orange Cookies
More popularLeafly flower for Grease Monkey
Grease Monkey
More popularLeafly flower for 707 Headband
707 Headband
More popularLeafly flower for Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
More CBGLeafly flower for Wedding Cake
Wedding Cake
More CBG
search by similar

Lineage

Strain parent
Snow Lotus
parent
Strain
Space Cake