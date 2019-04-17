Bodhi Seeds’ Space Cake crosses GSC Forum Cut and Snow Lotus. This strain takes the famous GSC to new heights by increasing yield and trichome production thanks to a healthy Snow Lotus male. The flavor profile is still in the cookies realm with creamy flavors that are accompanied by notes of fruit and berries. The potent high leaves you wondering if your feet are touching the ground.
Space Cake
Show all
write a review
Member since 2017
Member since 2019
Member since 2015
Member since 2019
Member since 2019
search by similar
Space Cake