Space Gello reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Gello.
Space Gello strain effects
Space Gello strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 66% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
Space Gello reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........s
October 22, 2024
Aroused
Happy
Sleepy
Pretty chill strain i smoked it out of a bowl and it was pretty smooth and tastes very sweet with a hint of earth. Not gonna lie got me pretty smacked and i ground up only like a nickel sized bud so beginners beware. Good for pain and insomnia and i felt no stress would recommend smoking later evening or at night
s........n
May 23, 2024
Sleepy
Anxious
Space Gello was a great smoke, was feeling very relaxed and ready for sleep, took another sip or two, laid down and had the worst reaction to any strain I've ever tried. Ever. The darkness enveloped me, the sorrow clung to me, I saw no reason to continue to try to see the light of day. It wasn't so much a panic attack or anxiety as it was utter hopelessness. Not even thoughts of my sweet cat or dog could pull me up. Never again will I try this strain. Was it the strain? The grower? I don't know.. won't ever consider finding out the former.
t........8
September 10, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Hungry
I LOVE IT. I Buy 28g of the Wax. I decarb it and make BOMB ASS EDIBLES. Vape pen cart refills and it's been so much fun! I recommend!