Space Gello was a great smoke, was feeling very relaxed and ready for sleep, took another sip or two, laid down and had the worst reaction to any strain I've ever tried. Ever. The darkness enveloped me, the sorrow clung to me, I saw no reason to continue to try to see the light of day. It wasn't so much a panic attack or anxiety as it was utter hopelessness. Not even thoughts of my sweet cat or dog could pull me up. Never again will I try this strain. Was it the strain? The grower? I don't know.. won't ever consider finding out the former.