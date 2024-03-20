Space Jello reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Jello.
Space Jello strain effects
Space Jello strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Space Jello reviews
v........5
March 20, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Classic Indica. It’s definitely one of my favorites. I’m currently high and I feel like the name really does explain it. Like I feel like what I would feel like if I were Space Jello. Whatever that is. I just feel chill. EXCELLENT for Anxiety, Chronic Pain, Stress, everything. 11/10!
h........s
August 17, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
fav strain i’ve tried as of late. Nice stoney high, incredible flavor, and gorgeous nugs.