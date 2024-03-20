Space Jello is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Space Runtz and Gello. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Space Jello is a banger that checks all the boxes. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It has a high yield and potency, making it a great choice for both commercial and connoisseur growers. Space Jello is 22.18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Space Jello effects include feeling focused, happy, and calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Jello when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, pain, and stress. Bred by Rip City Roots, Space Jello features flavors like musk, herbal, and sweet wine. The dominant terpene of this strain is humulene, which gives it an earthy and woody aroma. The average price of Space Jello typically ranges from $40-$60 for an eighth of an ounce. Space Jello has a beautiful appearance, with large buds covered in white trichomes and orange hairs. It flowers in 63-70 days. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Space Jello, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review on Leafly.