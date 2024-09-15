Space Junkie reviews
m........i
September 15, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Good day time relaxer
o........J
June 30, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Happy
Very mellow not over the top in either direction of the highs but is great for couch surfing on a movie series/show binge, also not worried to get up and do stuff very easy to think smoothly while doing tasks, great to go to the mall maybe grocery shopping or beach/lake/pool!
9........2
March 24, 2024
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
I was pretty anxious before I tried this strain and once I did, I can definitely say I feel very relaxed. The hit was very smooth and very easy on the chest and throat, which is greatly appreciated. I will most definitely be adding this to my list of favorites.