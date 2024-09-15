Space Junkie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Junkie.

Space Junkie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Energetic

Creative

Happy

Space Junkie strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression

September 15, 2024
Good day time relaxer
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2024
Very mellow not over the top in either direction of the highs but is great for couch surfing on a movie series/show binge, also not worried to get up and do stuff very easy to think smoothly while doing tasks, great to go to the mall maybe grocery shopping or beach/lake/pool!
1 person found this helpful
March 24, 2024
I was pretty anxious before I tried this strain and once I did, I can definitely say I feel very relaxed. The hit was very smooth and very easy on the chest and throat, which is greatly appreciated. I will most definitely be adding this to my list of favorites.
1 person found this helpful

