Space Junkie
aka Space Junky
Space Junkie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Starfighter and Tres Dawg. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its cosmic lineage, Space Junkie shoots you into a euphoric orbit of relaxation, leaving a trail of earthy, woody, and sweet aromas in its wake. Space Junkie boasts a moderate THC content, hovering around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Space Junkie's effects include feeling uplifted, creative, and deeply relaxed. It's a strain that can launch your mind into a state of blissful contemplation while grounding your body in a tranquil calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Junkie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer a respite from the demands of the day while still allowing for mental clarity. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Space Junkie features flavors like earthy pine, spicy wood, and a subtle touch of sweetness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of Space Junkie typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you're looking to embark on a celestial journey of relaxation and creativity, Space Junkie might just be the strain to ignite your cosmic curiosity. If you’ve explored the galaxies with Space Junkie, whether through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your interstellar experience by leaving a strain review.
