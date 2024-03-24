stock photo similar to Space Junkie
Hybrid

Space Junkie

aka Space Junky

Space Junkie is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Starfighter and Tres Dawg. This strain is 60% sativa and 40% indica. With its cosmic lineage, Space Junkie shoots you into a euphoric orbit of relaxation, leaving a trail of earthy, woody, and sweet aromas in its wake. Space Junkie boasts a moderate THC content, hovering around 18-22%, making it an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers alike. Leafly customers tell us Space Junkie's effects include feeling uplifted, creative, and deeply relaxed. It's a strain that can launch your mind into a state of blissful contemplation while grounding your body in a tranquil calm. Medical marijuana patients often choose Space Junkie when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and chronic pain. Its balanced effects offer a respite from the demands of the day while still allowing for mental clarity. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Space Junkie features flavors like earthy pine, spicy wood, and a subtle touch of sweetness. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and sedating effects. The average price of Space Junkie typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram. If you're looking to embark on a celestial journey of relaxation and creativity, Space Junkie might just be the strain to ignite your cosmic curiosity. If you’ve explored the galaxies with Space Junkie, whether through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your interstellar experience by leaving a strain review.

Space Junkie strain effects

Reported by 4 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Energetic

Loading...

Creative

Loading...

Happy

Space Junkie strain helps with

  • Stress
    50% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Depression
    25% of people say it helps with Depression
Loading...

Space Junkie strain reviews4

March 24, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Focused
Loading...Giggly
I was pretty anxious before I tried this strain and once I did, I can definitely say I feel very relaxed. The hit was very smooth and very easy on the chest and throat, which is greatly appreciated. I will most definitely be adding this to my list of favorites.
1 person found this helpful
June 30, 2024
Loading...Creative
Loading...Energetic
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Very mellow not over the top in either direction of the highs but is great for couch surfing on a movie series/show binge, also not worried to get up and do stuff very easy to think smoothly while doing tasks, great to go to the mall maybe grocery shopping or beach/lake/pool!
1 person found this helpful
September 15, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Happy
Good day time relaxer
1 person found this helpful
