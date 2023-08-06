Space Mints reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Mints.
Space Mints strain effects
Space Mints strain helps with
- 53% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 26% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Pain
h........8
August 6, 2023
Happy
Relaxed
Talkative
I bought space mints in WV by Verano.. I've tried a lot of different strains this past year, a lot of good ones and I'd have to say that this is definitely in my top 3 if not #1 Hits hard and fast.. and that's something for me because my tolerance is on the high side Very smooth, a rich/earthy impression with the hint of mint on exhale I felt "cheered up" very uplifting high that also seemed to stick around for a good amount of time as well.. I'd most definitely suggest buying some if you get the chance 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚
M........k
June 8, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
I bought a pre roll and took 2 hits . Then took the dog for a walk . It was a beautiful cool summer evening . And it uplifted me to the next level ot pure europhia . Very relaxed after an hour .
r........y
October 19, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
What is there to say? I love it. Space Mintz is among my favorites of the Kush Mintz genetic line. It's euphoric before settling into a very, very relaxing high. I love that it puts me to sleep because I mainly smoke for chronic insomnia. But Space Mintz is so good I would like to enjoy it a little longer before crashing out... Definite must try if you like indica leaning hybrids.
9........k
June 4, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Bought at MUV a few times, all 10/10 smoke. Absolutely love this strain.
T........n
September 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
My ABSOLUTE favorite strain, so strong, but not in a way that couches you. it forever has me on the hunt because I base my choice of weed when it's out based on percentages and terpenes, which I prefer high and to have linalool I believe.
r........1
July 29, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
Space Mints was lemony, piney, hoppy, and light diesel taste. inhalation was smooth and a short cough in the end. Felt relaxed and calm. semi dry eyes, and bloodshot. Great for hearing music, Drawing, and reading.
a........3
August 12, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I rolled a joint this morning, I struggle with severe anxiety and depression. This strain instantly uplifted me. I feel happy, giggly, and ready to take on the day. I definitely recommend this to people who have anxiety and want a nice uplifting relief. I also struggle with ADHD, after having an extremely bad day with it yesterday, smoking the joint made my migraine go away, and my ADHD is not as bad today.
J........3
August 6, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
This strain is top notch and made my constant anxiety from being chronically sick almost disappear, it provided me physical relaxation with zero couch lock. My new favorite anxiety and tension reliever. Used in tandem with Starkiller for my RA and physical symptoms and this for emotional and mental symptoms I'm feeling great!