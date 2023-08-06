I bought space mints in WV by Verano.. I've tried a lot of different strains this past year, a lot of good ones and I'd have to say that this is definitely in my top 3 if not #1 Hits hard and fast.. and that's something for me because my tolerance is on the high side Very smooth, a rich/earthy impression with the hint of mint on exhale I felt "cheered up" very uplifting high that also seemed to stick around for a good amount of time as well.. I'd most definitely suggest buying some if you get the chance 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚