Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Berdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Space Poison is a cross between Apollo 13 and Mozambique Poison. Buds produce citrus and hash aromas and are light green in color with yellow hairs. The euphoric high has a fast onset, leaving you with a powerful head high perfect for a hike or a night out with friends.