ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Poison
  • Leafly flower of Space Poison

Hybrid

Space Poison

Space Poison

Bred by David McDowell of Nerdie Berdie Farms in Port Townsend, Washington, Space Poison is a cross between Apollo 13 and Mozambique Poison. Buds produce citrus and hash aromas and are light green in color with yellow hairs. The euphoric high has a fast onset, leaving you with a powerful head high perfect for a hike or a night out with friends.

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Apollo 13
parent
Second strain parent
Mozambique Poison
parent
Strain
Space Poison