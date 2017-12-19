ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Space Queen
  4. Reviews

Space Queen reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Space Queen.

Effects

Show all

411 people reported 2945 effects
Happy 60%
Euphoric 56%
Uplifted 56%
Relaxed 40%
Creative 39%
Stress 40%
Depression 29%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 23%
Nausea 12%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 15%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 3%

Reviews

566

Avatar for Hadhodwarax
Member since 2019
First thing I noticed on a huge inhale where I swallowed the smoke deep within and knew it wouldn’t make me choke because I got a good batch that was flushed, was wow the taste is intriguing, poppituri , hint of blueberry hits the back of the mouth with kind of a a fizz, it’s gas and a must try’ I f...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyRelaxed
Avatar for hoppskotch
Member since 2019
Wanna feel like you've been sent to Mars after 2 strong hits? Space Queen is your girl. It smokes smoothly and tastes mild. I found it incredibly enjoyable and I will definitely buy it again.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for debbied64
Member since 2018
Space queen was a pleasant surprise. Easy on the lungs, but true to taste. Able to focus, engage, and wander in my head yet keep track of what was needed. Be warned, she will smack you up the head!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedHappy
write a review

Photos

more photos
Avatar for Jay.lo
Member since 2019
This might be one of the strongest strains Ive ever tried. Hit me way too hard than weed normally does.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for streetrattakethat
Member since 2019
Feels like being at Disney. Talk forever
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for Lola_e
Member since 2016
Love this strain!! Probably my number one fave... and I’ve tried a lot. Very “spacey”, true to its name. Good for concerts and outdoor events... Potent strain, gets you way too lifted to stay inside. It’s hard to find in Washington but worth it if you do.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoric
Avatar for Onlyhere4meems
Member since 2018
a great mood
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly