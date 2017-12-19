We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
First thing I noticed on a huge inhale where I swallowed the smoke deep within and knew it wouldn’t make me choke because I got a good batch that was flushed, was wow the taste is intriguing, poppituri , hint of blueberry hits the back of the mouth with kind of a a fizz, it’s gas and a must try’ I f...
Love this strain!! Probably my number one fave... and I’ve tried a lot. Very “spacey”, true to its name. Good for concerts and outdoor events... Potent strain, gets you way too lifted to stay inside. It’s hard to find in Washington but worth it if you do.