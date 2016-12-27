ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Special Kush #1
  4. Reviews

Special Kush #1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Special Kush #1.

Reviews

18

Avatar for Court801
Member since 2019
Whoa this is relaxing! I smoked this last weekend and ever pull was an immediate hit. I’m new-ish to smoking and this was great!!!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappy
Avatar for Lesavoirestunearme7Z
Member since 2018
Love this special kush ( aka afghan kush ;) ) low price seeds , good quality buds . Earthy coffee hashy kushy odor and flavour , and sweet woody musky pepper undertones ... Physical effect , good stone , relaxant strain , i love this special kush strain =)
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for Ceidan
Member since 2014
I'm so sleepy right now. Bedtime meds for sure. I got a gram of budder for fun and this stuff smacked my ass
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for MitchellandFinese
Member since 2016
Was a decent smoke. Def provides nice pain relief, wasn’t much of a sleep aid however. Good mid day smoke if you’re have a slow day that you want to chill throughout.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1User uploaded image of Special Kush #1
more
photos
Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
I found this to be a lot like chocolate chunk to me. Huge body stone but very clear headed. I have this as a live resin and it's my go to at bedtime right now.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly