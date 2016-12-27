ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Indica

Special Kush #1

Special Kush #1

Special Kush #1 by Royal Queen Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that descends from the original varieties of the Afghanistan and Pakistan region. Those who love the physical and deeply relaxing effects typical of indicas won’t be disappointed by the heavy-hitting qualities of Special Kush #1. This indica isn’t difficult to cultivate, but she requires a warm environment and plenty of room to grow wild for best results. 

Avatar for med-man
Member since 2015
med-man brand Special Kush aka Silver Kush - Purple Kush x (Northern Lights #5 x skunk#1) She grows fast once she has a rootball. Medium stretch. Expect a big yield and earlier harvest from specimens representing the clone only side. This is also a clone from ladybug. Purple buds if left longer... ...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for JoshLoc
Member since 2016
I found this to be a lot like chocolate chunk to me. Huge body stone but very clear headed. I have this as a live resin and it's my go to at bedtime right now.
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Jayszx
Member since 2012
This plant is a cross between Purple Kush from California by a Special Kush from Canada. Particularly versatile plant that gives really good results both indoors and outdoors. It is suitable to grow in spaces with limited height. Its leaves are short and wide with a classic Indica pattern and usuall...
CreativeHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for StonerStig
Member since 2015
super rare strain, top shelf, stinks like cheese and sweetness. this strain is potent enough for even the seasoned smokers
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for monkeybeaver
Member since 2015
(y)
HungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Special Kush #1

