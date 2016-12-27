Special Kush #1 by Royal Queen Seeds is an 80/20 indica-dominant strain that descends from the original varieties of the Afghanistan and Pakistan region. Those who love the physical and deeply relaxing effects typical of indicas won’t be disappointed by the heavy-hitting qualities of Special Kush #1. This indica isn’t difficult to cultivate, but she requires a warm environment and plenty of room to grow wild for best results.
