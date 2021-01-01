Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Hybrid
  4. Special Occasion

Special Occasion

Special Occasion is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Special Occasion - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Special Occasion effects

Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Special Occasion reviews2

