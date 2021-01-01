Special Occasion reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Special Occasion.
Special Occasion effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
2 people reported 7 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Creative
50% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Special Occasion near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.