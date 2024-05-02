stock photo similar to Special Queen #1
HybridTHC 12%CBG 1%
Special Queen #1
aka Special Queen 1, Special Queen One
Special Queen #1 effects are mostly energizing.
Special Queen #1 potency is lower THC than average.
Special Queen #1, also known as Special Queen 1 and Special Queen One, is a hybrid marijuana strain bred by Royal Queen Seeds. Special Queen #1 is made by uniting genetics from Power Bud and Skunk. Special Queen #1 manages to induce a functional, high-energy buzz that allows you to stay productive. We are still learning more about Special Queen #1’s top effects and flavors. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Special Queen #1, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Special Queen #1 strain effects
Special Queen #1 strain helps with
- 16% of people say it helps with Depression
- 16% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 16% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
Special Queen #1 strain reviews6
k........y
May 2, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
M........s
October 30, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
b........0
September 20, 2024
Energetic
Talkative