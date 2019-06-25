Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I want to make gummies for my son, I know how to make coconut oil for it so is there a ratio calculator for cbd ? I want to know how much cbd I’m giving him. I have a THC calculator do I use it the same but with CBD ?
This strain has really helped me with my chronic headaches. The effects settle in rather quickly and are great for sudden and instant relief. This is also an excellent strain for relaxation. Potentially a solution for anxiety, stress, sleeplessness, pain, and migraines.
Special Sauce has a nice slow buzz that helps relieve pain and calms the mind. Not the best tasting flower I've ever had, but Spe does have a nice pungent smell and breaks up very easily, but is still nice and sticky. The downside is that it is just a touch harsh and caused a bit of a headache for m...