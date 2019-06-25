ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Special Sauce reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Special Sauce.

Avatar for mike247allday
Member since 2019
My main issue is with spasticity, so I was hoping this would relax my muscles. For me, it made everything feel heavy and I just wanted to sleep. Still looking for a spasticity strain :/
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for CrowesCannabis
Member since 2017
Best cbd strain I've tried so far. Very relaxing and calming. I got mine from derive cbd therapies. Wonderful citrusy smell and great sweet taste.
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for swinfrey
Member since 2019
I want to make gummies for my son, I know how to make coconut oil for it so is there a ratio calculator for cbd ? I want to know how much cbd I’m giving him. I have a THC calculator do I use it the same but with CBD ?
Avatar for amandamoo217
Member since 2018
This strain has really helped me with my chronic headaches. The effects settle in rather quickly and are great for sudden and instant relief. This is also an excellent strain for relaxation. Potentially a solution for anxiety, stress, sleeplessness, pain, and migraines.
Relaxed
Avatar for BrainofJ
Member since 2019
Special Sauce has a nice slow buzz that helps relieve pain and calms the mind. Not the best tasting flower I've ever had, but Spe does have a nice pungent smell and breaks up very easily, but is still nice and sticky. The downside is that it is just a touch harsh and caused a bit of a headache for m...
Relaxed
Avatar for acjack14
Member since 2019
Great for relaxation
EuphoricFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for _chavothemotto
Member since 2019
Good night time strain... taste is A1 good flower highly recommend
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly