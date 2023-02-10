Sprinkles reviews
c........5
February 10, 2023
Energetic
Giggly
Happy
Dawg I’m telling you rn this shit is good af if you like sativa. Shit got me zooted every time I hit this shit I was all like “UUUUUGGGGHHHH EEEEEEEEE” like certified tweaking. Shit had me focused too like I was driving good af like Franklin from gta V. Definitely would recommend you get your hand on this.
a........w
July 6, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Hungry
Punches you're temples, you can feel the strings attached to you’re eye’s. Then raises to the top of the head. Burst of energy then relaxation. indica leaning
j........7
March 28, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I just copped this new fire bong piece and decided to sprinkle some bud into it. My friend pointed to a little girl and said hey ya ever taken a mc rippins before ? Ofc we had to put her on that fya pack. 💯⛽️ Euphoric, Happy and all around a nice calm atmospheric setting 🍃
e........y
May 19, 2022
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
First use of Sprinkles, Dart Pod, 500 MG, Moxie Very pleasant floral scent that is a little peppery. Produces a calm, yet energetic effect. Like the difference between doing a task uptight and tense versus doing a task in a relaxed productive manner. Also, able to focus easily so users may find this helps them tame anxiety at work and to be more focused and productive. Dart Pods have really caught my interest. They are easy to use and Moxie offers their own battery which is top shelf.
Q........5
April 20, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Definitely one of the best strains I’ve ever had, amazing taste, hardest hitting yet smooth pull every time and not to mention its an energizer!! Love the Sprinkelz
d........3
July 28, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
I was lucky to get some of this in Atlanta and I must say this is top quality it was pricey around $75 -$100 a 3.5 but it was well worth it it comes in many different flavors my favorite was the original flavor, marshmallows, and green apple
k........v
September 21, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Aye this strain is 🔥🔥 energy and focus is what this strain all about and the high is lasting!!!
t........7
March 17, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
A stoner's delight