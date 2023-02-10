First use of Sprinkles, Dart Pod, 500 MG, Moxie Very pleasant floral scent that is a little peppery. Produces a calm, yet energetic effect. Like the difference between doing a task uptight and tense versus doing a task in a relaxed productive manner. Also, able to focus easily so users may find this helps them tame anxiety at work and to be more focused and productive. Dart Pods have really caught my interest. They are easy to use and Moxie offers their own battery which is top shelf.