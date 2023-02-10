Sprinkles
aka Sprinklez
- Negatives:Anxious
- Feelings:EnergeticCreativeTalkative
- Helps with:DepressionFatigueStress
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimonenePinene
Sprinkles effects are mostly energizing.
Sprinkles potency is higher THC than average.
Sprinkles, aka Sprinklez, is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Zkittlez and Titty Sprinkles. Sprinkles is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who have a bit of a dirty mind. Leafly customers tell us Sprinkles effects include energetic, uplifted, and focused. Medical marijuana patients often choose Sprinkles when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, headaches, and anxiety. Bred by Secret Society Seed Co, Sprinkles features flavors like sage, butter, and pineapple.
Sprinkles strain effects
