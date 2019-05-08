Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spumoni.
Reviews
2
rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Not as frosty as I thought BUT everything else makes up for the looks. The high creeps up on you and hits you like a feather brick. Has a subtle sweet taste and smell hidden under some earthiness. The nugs are fluffy and thick. Nice, smooth smoke, I’d buy this again.
Nice mellow high that sets in smooth . Good sweet taste due to the sherbet indeed reminiscent of the cookie-gelato lineage but not too sweet or flowery tasting.Good for relaxed afternoon or good morning wake and high ;)