Spumoni reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spumoni.

Avatar for rollerderbydad
Member since 2019
Not as frosty as I thought BUT everything else makes up for the looks. The high creeps up on you and hits you like a feather brick. Has a subtle sweet taste and smell hidden under some earthiness. The nugs are fluffy and thick. Nice, smooth smoke, I’d buy this again.
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for bm1shakez
Member since 2019
Nice mellow high that sets in smooth . Good sweet taste due to the sherbet indeed reminiscent of the cookie-gelato lineage but not too sweet or flowery tasting.Good for relaxed afternoon or good morning wake and high ;)
feelings
HappyRelaxedSleepyUplifted
