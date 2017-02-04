Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
Pretty nice body and mind high. Pretty hyper aware but relaxed. Brings the giggles out. Good for watching some tv, going on a hike, or just chillin with friends.
Tingly, relaxing feelings in the body and brings out a good mood, overall.