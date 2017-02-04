ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Spyder Mon reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Spyder Mon.

Avatar for herbmandoy
Member since 2017
I really like this as a Amputee this helped me amazingly well with my phantom pains and other issues I deal with. didn't feel tired or anything but definitely relaxed but functional.
Avatar for DeliveryWeed
Member since 2015
If I need to focus and do physical activity, I smoke Spyder Mon.
Avatar for jessceb92
Member since 2016
Pretty nice body and mind high. Pretty hyper aware but relaxed. Brings the giggles out. Good for watching some tv, going on a hike, or just chillin with friends. Tingly, relaxing feelings in the body and brings out a good mood, overall.
