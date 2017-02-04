Spyder Mon is an uplifting CBD strain with a good lineage, getting its manageable euphoria and anti-inflammatory effects from Midnight Farm’s Super Skunk and Florin Wellness Center’s Charlotte’s Web. This combo delivers a 2.5:1 CBD/THC ratio that soothes the body while improving the mood. Its effects are mostly clear-headed that lend themselves to all day use. The aroma is fresh, exhibiting notes of citrus and pine. Utilize Spyder Mon to help reduce inflammation, nausea, headaches, and minor physical aches and pains.