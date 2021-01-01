Loading…

Squirt reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Squirt.

Squirt effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 19 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative

