Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Squirt

Squirt

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
Uplifted
Happy
Energetic
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 8 reviews

Squirt is an sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain bred by Humboldt Seeds Company. This strain is made by crossing Tangie with Blueberry Muffin. The result is a fantastic aroma that smells exactly like the soft drink we all know and love - Squirt. This strain tastes sweet like tart grapefruit. Growers say Squirt has purple and green buds.

Buy Squirt near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Squirt effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

6 people reported 19 effects
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
50% of people report feeling energetic
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Talkative
33% of people report feeling talkative

Similar to Squirt

Show me all similar strains
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

check back later

AVAILABLE IN YOUR AREA
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Squirt reviews8

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight