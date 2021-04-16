Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  3. Star 91
  4. Star 91 Reviews

Star 91 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Star 91.

Star 91 effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

Reported by real people like you
5 people told us about effects:
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain

ReviewsNo Reviews

Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review

Buy Star 91 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...