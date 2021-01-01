Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Weed Strains
  4. Star 91

Star 91

Average price per gram of flower shop near you
$000
THC 26%CBD
Sleepy
Relaxed
Happy
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 5 reviews

Star 91 is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Star 91. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

write a review

Buy Star 91 near you

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...

Star 91 effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

5 people reported 10 effects
Sleepy
40% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
40% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
20% of people report feeling happy
Headaches
20% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
20% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
20% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety

Similar to Star 91

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

out of stock

IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Star 91 reviews5

write a review
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...
Loading...
Loading...Loading...

Strain spotlight