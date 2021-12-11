Star Cookies reviews
Star Cookies strain effects
Reported by 3 real people like you
Star Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Star Cookies reviews
k........3
December 11, 2021
Creative
Energetic
Tingly
Uplifted
Currently trying Star cookies, Papaya Punch, Sundae Strudel and Strawberry Punch. Started off w/ SC and pretty uplifting, calming and energetic. I deal with manic depression and it seems to clear my mind. Not so much a joint reliever (deal with hip dysplasia and lower back issues) but otherwise good headstrain. Also didn't get much of a flavor profile. I'd say similar to Og cookies that sugary dough shiz
J........8
April 1, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Tingly
Smells just earthy, pungent diesel smell similarly to what stardog has. My forehead usually sweats when I get a banger! Sounds strange I know, but my sweats don't lie! Definitely recommend!
r........e
August 8, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Tingly
Lovely strain. Every time I've smoked it, it seems like my vision gets a saturation filter where all colors are brighter and more vibrant.