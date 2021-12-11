Currently trying Star cookies, Papaya Punch, Sundae Strudel and Strawberry Punch. Started off w/ SC and pretty uplifting, calming and energetic. I deal with manic depression and it seems to clear my mind. Not so much a joint reliever (deal with hip dysplasia and lower back issues) but otherwise good headstrain. Also didn't get much of a flavor profile. I'd say similar to Og cookies that sugary dough shiz

1 person found this helpful helpful report