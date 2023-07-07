Star Pebbles reviews
Star Pebbles strain effects
Star Pebbles strain flavors
Star Pebbles strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 50% of people say it helps with Anorexia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
b........s
July 7, 2023
Focused
Giggly
Happy
This is an indica dominant hybrid. I wish there was a "bread" or "baked bread" flavor option for reviews because this strain in concentrate form literally tastes like a grilled cheese or a piece of pizza lol. makes me smile, tastes good, relaxes u, fun strain.