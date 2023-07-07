Star Pebbles is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between Fruity Pebbles OG and Stardawg. This strain is a sweet and fruity treat, with a earthy and berry flavor that has hints of citrus and pine. Star Pebbles is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a euphoric and creative experience. Leafly customers tell us Star Pebbles effects include euphoric, creative, and uplifting. Medical marijuana patients often choose Star Pebbles when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and pain. Bred by CRU Cannabis, Star Pebbles features flavors like sweet, berry and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is a-pinene, which gives it a refreshing and anti-inflammatory effect. The average price of Star Pebbles typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. This strain is perfect for daytime use, as it can induce a blissful sensation and a social mood. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Star Pebbles, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







