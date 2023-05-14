Starberry reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Starberry.
Starberry strain effects
Starberry strain helps with
- 42% of people say it helps with Depression
- 42% of people say it helps with Pain
- 28% of people say it helps with Stress
m........9
May 14, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
Sleepy
Indica strain in its purest form. Do not smoke this strain in the morning lol. Not a pretty bud, but breaks up easily and definitely useful medicinally. Super calming, but makes the mind wander in a creative way. Kinda sleepy. This strain is amazing for pain, including fibromyalgia, and also great for relaxing the muscles. Glued to my couch. 20 year smoker. Got it $45 for an 1/8th. I rarely write reviews. Enjoy!
N........l
October 24, 2021
Focused
Relaxed
A very smooth experience; I have anxiety that can be triggered by some strains, but Starberry is mello. A very relaxing high without causing sleepiness.
J........1
October 22, 2021
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Keeps you focused relaxed happy euphoric sleepy but definitely love the flavor berry piney flavor
P........a
November 2, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
probably the most beautiful bud I've ever seen, really. not that it means much... but I've been a heavy user for 15 years, and this one hit me clear out the truck. watch out! it doesn't play around whatsoever. it looks more crystal than vegetable matter.
L........2
January 6, 2022
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Very smooth, mellow experience. Uplifting and Tasty!
G........0
August 30, 2021
