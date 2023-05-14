Indica strain in its purest form. Do not smoke this strain in the morning lol. Not a pretty bud, but breaks up easily and definitely useful medicinally. Super calming, but makes the mind wander in a creative way. Kinda sleepy. This strain is amazing for pain, including fibromyalgia, and also great for relaxing the muscles. Glued to my couch. 20 year smoker. Got it $45 for an 1/8th. I rarely write reviews. Enjoy!