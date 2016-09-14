ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Starry Night reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Starry Night.

20

Avatar for fazzegrl
Member since 2018
Taste good and can be a god high if not smoked too much or in a blunt. If smoke too much or in blunt, caused paranoia and nausea. But if smoked just right, makes very relaxed. Great for sleeping and chilling. Not good to be active.
feelings
Avatar for MMJ_DAD85
Member since 2018
Awsome for Pain and fighting chronic fatigue!
feelings
Avatar for ConorG94
Member since 2018
The taste was amazing! I felt very high, creative, happy. It personally gave me some energy, but then after about an hour made me tired. Which was really nice for getting some last minute laundry/Netflix in right before bed.
feelings
Avatar for corporatesheep
Member since 2017
pts in Illinois called this live resin a sativa. I'd say its way closer to a hybrid, indica leaning. for my anxiety and panic attacks this strain was great. kept me focused and alert but also relaxed and not couch locked. really excited to have this in my stock.
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for tcjohnson3
Member since 2017
This is amazing! I have it in shatter &amp; it’s perfect for gym day or spring cleaning. The pine brings you back to childhood memories of playing at the park &amp; the lemon is refreshing! I’m in love!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for chicagopatient
Member since 2017
I'd give this 1000 ml tank a 6 rating if I could. PTS in IL makes this tank, and it is the first time since trying it in the summer of 2016 that it has been re-stocked. The flavor is pine, lemon, and dry fruit. The effect is very potent and sets in with only a few puffs. Stress reduction, easing of ...
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for R4r
Member since 2017
Sativas typically heighten my anxiety and panic, but starry night was different. I did get jumpy a bit one time but several other days it's the perfect meds for my depression and retreating behavior. Gets me out of a funk or motivates me to stay focused.
feelings
EnergeticFocusedHappyUplifted
Avatar for nggartner
Member since 2016
Love this strain. Picked it up in Springfield IL. Really nice sativa.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused