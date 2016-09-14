Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Starry Night.
fazzegrl
Member since 2018
Taste good and can be a god high if not smoked too much or in a blunt. If smoke too much or in blunt, caused paranoia and nausea. But if smoked just right, makes very relaxed. Great for sleeping and chilling. Not good to be active.
The taste was amazing! I felt very high, creative, happy. It personally gave me some energy, but then after about an hour made me tired. Which was really nice for getting some last minute laundry/Netflix in right before bed.
pts in Illinois called this live resin a sativa. I'd say its way closer to a hybrid, indica leaning. for my anxiety and panic attacks this strain was great. kept me focused and alert but also relaxed and not couch locked. really excited to have this in my stock.
This is amazing! I have it in shatter & it’s perfect for gym day or spring cleaning. The pine brings you back to childhood memories of playing at the park & the lemon is refreshing! I’m in love!
I'd give this 1000 ml tank a 6 rating if I could. PTS in IL makes this tank, and it is the first time since trying it in the summer of 2016 that it has been re-stocked. The flavor is pine, lemon, and dry fruit. The effect is very potent and sets in with only a few puffs. Stress reduction, easing of ...
Sativas typically heighten my anxiety and panic, but starry night was different. I did get jumpy a bit one time but several other days it's the perfect meds for my depression and retreating behavior. Gets me out of a funk or motivates me to stay focused.