Sticky Jack

Hybrid
Picture of Sticky Jack
stock photo similar to sticky jack
THC 20%CBG 1%Myrcene
calmingenergizing
not at allvery high
flavor & aroma
chemical
top effect
focused

Sticky Jack is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Sticky Jack - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.

Sticky Jack effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth

Sticky Jack reported flavors

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about flavors:
Chemical
100% of people taste the flavor chemical
Earthy
100% of people taste the flavor earthy
Flowery
100% of people taste the flavor flowery

Sticky Jack reviews1

write a review
Similar to Sticky Jack

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Strain spotlight

