Sticky Jack reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Sticky Jack.
Sticky Jack effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
1 people reported 8 effects
- Feelings
- Side effects
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
100% of people report feeling happy
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
100% of people say it helps with dry mouth
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
write a review
Buy Sticky Jack near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery.