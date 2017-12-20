Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Alien Kush.
Reviews
2
14greygreen
Member since 2017
Gotta batch the other day and it's almost a 50/50 split. Very mellow and chill stone and gives a little sativa mind rush while the indica relaxes all muscles. Great strain for doing housework on a day off. Nice, sweet smoke reminiscent of sugary strawberries.