Strawberry Alien Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Alien Kush.

2

Avatar for 14greygreen
Member since 2017
Gotta batch the other day and it's almost a 50/50 split. Very mellow and chill stone and gives a little sativa mind rush while the indica relaxes all muscles. Great strain for doing housework on a day off. Nice, sweet smoke reminiscent of sugary strawberries.
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for bkfrench
Member since 2015
Had this around a year ago at Breakwater ATC in NJ. It was a special edition strain they only had for awhile. It was a nice flavored Kush with an indica high
Relaxed
