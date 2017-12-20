ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Strawberry Alien Kush
  • Leafly flower of Strawberry Alien Kush

Hybrid

Strawberry Alien Kush

Strawberry Alien Kush

Strawberry Alien Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid with loud terpenes and potent effects. This strain, commonly referred to as Strawberry AK, is a cross of Strawberry Cough and Alien Kush, and was bred by Dank House Seeds. It sprouts stout, squat plants that emit a sweet, fruity aroma of strawberries and cherries alongside notes of floral incense. Strawberry Alien Kush’s indica-dominance lends itself to consumers seeking relief from nausea and minor pains without encumbering them with overly sedating physical effects. 

Reviews

2

Avatar for 14greygreen
Member since 2017
Gotta batch the other day and it's almost a 50/50 split. Very mellow and chill stone and gives a little sativa mind rush while the indica relaxes all muscles. Great strain for doing housework on a day off. Nice, sweet smoke reminiscent of sugary strawberries.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxed
Avatar for bkfrench
Member since 2015
Had this around a year ago at Breakwater ATC in NJ. It was a special edition strain they only had for awhile. It was a nice flavored Kush with an indica high
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Relaxed
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Cough
parent
Strain
Strawberry Alien Kush