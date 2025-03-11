Strawberry Banana Auto reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Banana Auto.
Strawberry Banana Auto reviews
g........a
Yesterday
Aroused
Energetic
Unbelievably voracious yielding monster - extremely fast growth rate - stable genetics, but extraordinarily high THC content and a fabulous smell and taste experience! Fast Buds, as before absolutely top! Your selection so far unbeatable in every respect!
d........7
July 15, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
the flavor is amazing (fruity). not harsh at all. euphoric beautiful color;