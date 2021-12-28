Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain . Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and talkative. Strawberry Banana Sherbet has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Banana Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.