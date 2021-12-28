Strawberry Banana Sherbet
HybridTHC 18%CBG 1%
Strawberry Banana Sherbet
SBS
Hybrid
Creative
Euphoric
Talkative
Strawberry
Tropical
Pine
Limonene
Pinene
Caryophyllene
Strawberry Banana Sherbet effects are mostly energizing.
Strawberry Banana Sherbet potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Strawberry Banana Sherbet is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, euphoric, and talkative. Strawberry Banana Sherbet has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Strawberry Banana Sherbet, before let us know! Leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Strawberry Banana SherbetOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Strawberry Banana Sherbet strain effects
Strawberry Banana Sherbet strain flavors
Strawberry Banana Sherbet strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Strawberry Banana Sherbet products near you
Similar to Strawberry Banana Sherbet near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Strawberry Banana Sherbet strain reviews(4)
Read all reviews
s........s
December 28, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Talkative
A nice, easy, happy high. Makes me more talkative and carefree. I really enjoy this strain and will keep coming back for more. It helps with my bipolar, PTSD, and anxiety symptoms.
t........2
July 24, 2021
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Very smooth on both the enhale and exhale. The flavor is a smooth, sweet strawberry on the enhale and piney banana on the exhale. This is a potent strain that causes almost instant relaxation. I definitely recommend this strain for experienced smokers.
P........m
November 4, 2021
Euphoric
Relaxed
It’s very chill and relaxing I think. Comes with a nice head high. The taste of this strain is very good but the smell is incredible. Can clearly tell why it’s named SBS