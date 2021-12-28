Strawberry Banana Sherbet reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Banana Sherbet.
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
- 25% of people say it helps with Eye pressure
s........s
December 28, 2021
A nice, easy, happy high. Makes me more talkative and carefree. I really enjoy this strain and will keep coming back for more. It helps with my bipolar, PTSD, and anxiety symptoms.
t........2
July 24, 2021
Very smooth on both the enhale and exhale. The flavor is a smooth, sweet strawberry on the enhale and piney banana on the exhale. This is a potent strain that causes almost instant relaxation. I definitely recommend this strain for experienced smokers.
P........m
November 4, 2021
It’s very chill and relaxing I think. Comes with a nice head high. The taste of this strain is very good but the smell is incredible. Can clearly tell why it’s named SBS