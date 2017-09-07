ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Strawberry Blondie reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Blondie.

Avatar for mars.whiteman
Member since 2019
The flavor is better than the high. My first sample of the strawberry banana family. The euphoria is starting to intensify. Cool creeper effect... just added a star
feelings
Avatar for MostyzationPR
Member since 2019
Super buena! Para relajarte mientras te vuelves creativo...
feelings
CreativeHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Laundry
Member since 2017
This is strain is so good for relaxing after a long day of doing, and getting ready to doze off into glorious sleep. The only strain that has helped me sleep during this summer!
feelings
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for MigraineJamie
Member since 2018
Love. Kills my migraine instantly! It's very dreamy.
feelings
ArousedEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Stawberry Blondie is very uplifting strain consisting beautiful heavy buds, very balanced cerebral/bodily weight, and 24-26% Thc content. I enjoyed it, and it probably goes down as one of the favorites.
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
Avatar for Xbvnny
Member since 2018
Strawberry Blondie is my favorite strain 🙂 it tastes just like it smells!! Definitely a must try if you ever come to LAK. The high is long lasting and mellow. 👌🏻 My favorite place to come to as well 😁
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for romea
Member since 2018
Went to LA Kush... I was looking for something with full flavor and soothing effect. With some help I was suggested to try Strawberry Blondie! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I can honestly say the smell was citrusy, the taste was fruity and the high was so peaceful!
feelings
Avatar for photography
Member since 2017
Relaxed AF
feelings
ArousedEuphoricFocusedHappyHungry