Stawberry Blondie is very uplifting strain consisting beautiful heavy buds, very balanced cerebral/bodily weight, and 24-26% Thc content. I enjoyed it, and it probably goes down as one of the favorites.
Went to LA Kush... I was looking for something with full flavor and soothing effect. With some help I was suggested to try Strawberry Blondie! 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 I can honestly say the smell was citrusy, the taste was fruity and the high was so peaceful!