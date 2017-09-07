ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Strawberry Blondie

Strawberry Blondie

Strawberry Blondie by Los Angeles Kush is a sativa-dominant hybrid with soothing effects and full flavors. Created by crossing the famous Strawberry Banana with a dose of fruitiness, Banana OG, this fruit basket strain offers a sweet and flavorful terpene profile with relaxing effects. Strawberry Blondie imbues the consumer with an introspective mental buzz and a deep body high that slowly lulls consumers into a meditative and peaceful physical state. 

Avatar for LSchultz
Member since 2017
Once again, LA Kush delivers an awesome product. The strawberry flavor really shines out while smoking it, AND lingers around well after. Delicious. Very relaxing effects without the "couch lock" feeling. If anything, you'll just fall asleep. Fruity, sweet, smoke with some OG (of course) pungenc...
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for jonathanly
Member since 2017
#ILOVELAKUSH Strawberry Blondie is the perfect indica-dominant hybrid. The aroma of the flower is very sweet and the flavor has a sweet strawberry undertone too. Very tasty, potent and exotic flower s/o LA Kush for always providing fire exotics!!
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for MikloDeLaNoche
Member since 2016
#ILoveLAKush This is my favorite LA Kush strain. I love the way it tastes and I love the high. I also like to get it in concentrate form. It makes for some tasty oil. Get it at CHR!
feelings
CreativeHappyUplifted
Avatar for highatlast
Member since 2016
I love this strain , if u need it in San Diego hit up green Moon Remedies they keep lakush well stocked
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for eyeslaylow
Member since 2017
LAKush with the clutch flavors! Fruity as it is fireeeee. The packaging is nothing i ever seen. You need to package it in boxes when its that bomb. Beaides that great flavor and really mellow high. Its an absolute favorite out of a banana swisher!!!!!
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Lineage

First strain parent
Banana OG
parent
Second strain parent
Strawberry Banana
parent
Strain
Strawberry Blondie

