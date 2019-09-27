Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
this strain is fire!
Perfect for:
Relaxing
Muscle/Pain Relief
Insomnia
and its smooth enough to keep you awake long enough to enjoy it!
Definitely an amazing strain for concentrates(true) as well ; not to be used for work in my medical opinion. u
-Doja aka Witch