Strawberry Cherry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Cherry Gelato.
Strawberry Cherry Gelato strain effects
Strawberry Cherry Gelato strain flavors
Strawberry Cherry Gelato strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 12% of people say it helps with Depression
- 12% of people say it helps with Insomnia
Strawberry Cherry Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
S........l
August 11, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
I’m impressed with the Floracal Strawberry Cherry Gelato badder, my batch is at %82.675 Thca and it’s a hard hitter! Great pain relief and has a nice relaxing effect. Nice head and body high. I’ve been smoking since 1976 and I’m 61 so I’ve built up a resistance but this badder is potent and helps with my back and knee pain. Highly recommend this product!!
L........8
October 10, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Focused
So ADHD! Yeah, I don't like to say it but you know this strain actually helps with it! This is a great strain to wake up in the morning and eat something, especially if you have stomach problems! I am really focused at the same time. You can sit down and relax if you want to. What kind of reminds me of khalifa Kush which is my all time favorite for doing something or going out in public!
H........1
September 7, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Relaxed
Can’t go wrong with gelato strains I’m currently growing gelato 33 definitely one of my favorites does the trick everytime
S........s
February 22, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Ended up really enjoying this strain. Sativas are hit or miss for me - it’s either a euphoric and productive experience, or I’m wondering where the anxiety came from. This one hits hard at first but mellows out to a really relaxing cerebral and body high. You could clean your house or chill on the couch with this one imo
p........5
June 30, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Excellent strain helped with my anxiety relaxed
M........0
September 16, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Giggly
Happy
I smoke sativa most of the time and I would of never guessed this bud leans more towards the Indica side. Excellent Smoke though, tastes delicious in my mighty plus.
b........c
January 21, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’m an experienced smoker, but I still have spells of anxiety or paranoia if I smoke more than I should occasionally, but usually Sativas are the culprit. I ripped a whole joint of this last night, and it took me to the ultimate night time vacation of tranquility. This bud gave me confidence, helped with my anxiety and even helped with formulation of words. I was definitely stoned, but I was still feeling a creative and semi- talkative edge. Overall I give it a 4. Looking to try and rate more strains!
M........6
Today
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Relaxed
One of my favorite strains