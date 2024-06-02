I wrote a 2 star previously, but after getting my own lil collection of it and trying it a few more times, I appreciate it more. I don't like being social and talking to anyone but my partner while smoking this, but I like a nice solitary high. Relaxes me when I'm worked up or sad. I'm more prepared for the burn now, and this one burns sharp. I wouldn't go so far to say it tastes like strawberries, but it has a slight fruity burn. I recommend this strain for taking morning walks (on a morning you won't do much) or relaxing before bed. I don't like working or needing to multi-task at all for this one. Sometimes gives a headache. Wouldn't get again preferably but not hated.