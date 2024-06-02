Strawberry Jam reviews

Read people's experiences with the cannabis strain Strawberry Jam.

Strawberry Jam strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Relaxed

Happy

Euphoric

Strawberry Jam strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress

Strawberry Jam reviews

June 2, 2024
I had the savvy cart of this strain and i’m a heavy smoker. Usually carts will get me high for a little and i’m over it, but this one had my body and mind floating for a bit. I wasn’t sure if I was ready to eat, watch something, or go to bed. Highly recommend.
6 people found this helpful
April 4, 2024
This strain sends me straight to sleep. A few puffs and my eyes are heavy. This also helps a lot with my back pain! Great strain for pain relief and if you need help getting to bed through that pain.
3 people found this helpful
June 17, 2024
took a few vape puffs cos it's tasty while setting off on a road trip (luckily riding 'shotgun') ... i thought i remembered it being a HYBriD , bud this ISH Strawberry 🍓Jammed me up, 😂... i fought my eyes open while i figured out y i was so sleepy 😂... whilst tasting a newly acquired Banana Rainbow vape (by same company ) and it snapped me TF outta that slumber-induced state that i was quickly slipping into....😴whatta ride 🎢! both hit super quickly, too 🍓🇯🇲/ 🍌🌈 😂🥰👍🌱💨💨❣️i recommend both , happily ☀️👍🍀
2 people found this helpful
January 20, 2024
first time having this strain.. very heady, surprisingly good. will definitely do again and suggest.
1 person found this helpful
2 days ago
Got my hands on the flower, and the smell really does smell like strawberry jam. And upon lighting it you really can taste the name of the strain. It’s magnificent Now the effects are great too, I’m a heavy smoker, with a very high tolerance (not a flex honestly quite unfortunate) even after a Tbreak. And this gets me feeling good. Definitely a boost in euphoria, I feel relaxed, focused, and giddy, and I’m definitely feeling it in my body as well. The 50/50 balance truly does stand out. Wonderful strain. Would recommend. It’s going in my top 10
June 26, 2024
Nice subtle head high w/a nice warm body & relaxed feel. Nice but not as strong as I hoped (for chronic neck & back pain)
August 14, 2024
I wrote a 2 star previously, but after getting my own lil collection of it and trying it a few more times, I appreciate it more. I don't like being social and talking to anyone but my partner while smoking this, but I like a nice solitary high. Relaxes me when I'm worked up or sad. I'm more prepared for the burn now, and this one burns sharp. I wouldn't go so far to say it tastes like strawberries, but it has a slight fruity burn. I recommend this strain for taking morning walks (on a morning you won't do much) or relaxing before bed. I don't like working or needing to multi-task at all for this one. Sometimes gives a headache. Wouldn't get again preferably but not hated.
October 16, 2023
Had it in a sessions preroll, tasted A LOT of strawberry. Very pleasant, made me relax and feel mellow. Will be seeking it again!

