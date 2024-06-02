stock photo similar to Strawberry Jam
HybridTHC 20%CBC 1%CBG 1%

Strawberry Jam

aka Strawberry Jamz

Strawberry Jam is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between a Mexican Ruderalis, Blueberry Indica, and a Jamaican landrace strain. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Strawberry Jam has a unique and exotic lineage, as it combines the qualities of each parent strain to produce a wide-ranging potential therapeutic benefits for mood and relaxation. Strawberry Jam is 18-22% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Strawberry Jam effects include feeling relaxed, happy, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Strawberry Jam when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, anxiety, and depression. Bred by Botany Farms, Strawberry Jam features flavors like berry, earthy, and floral. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene, which contributes to its sedating and anti-inflammatory properties. The average price of Strawberry Jam typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Strawberry Jam is a deliciously fruity strain with dense, dark green buds that burst with THC crystals and brown hairs. This strain is great for unwinding at the end of the day, or enjoying a cozy night in with some snacks and a movie. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Strawberry Jam, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Strawberry Jam strain effects

Reported by 9 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Relaxed

Loading...

Happy

Loading...

Euphoric

Strawberry Jam strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    44% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Pain
    33% of people say it helps with Pain
  • Stress
    33% of people say it helps with Stress
Strawberry Jam strain reviews9

June 2, 2024
Loading...Hungry
Loading...Relaxed
I had the savvy cart of this strain and i’m a heavy smoker. Usually carts will get me high for a little and i’m over it, but this one had my body and mind floating for a bit. I wasn’t sure if I was ready to eat, watch something, or go to bed. Highly recommend.
6 people found this helpful
April 4, 2024
Loading...Relaxed
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
This strain sends me straight to sleep. A few puffs and my eyes are heavy. This also helps a lot with my back pain! Great strain for pain relief and if you need help getting to bed through that pain.
3 people found this helpful
June 17, 2024
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
took a few vape puffs cos it's tasty while setting off on a road trip (luckily riding 'shotgun') ... i thought i remembered it being a HYBriD , bud this ISH Strawberry 🍓Jammed me up, 😂... i fought my eyes open while i figured out y i was so sleepy 😂... whilst tasting a newly acquired Banana Rainbow vape (by same company ) and it snapped me TF outta that slumber-induced state that i was quickly slipping into....😴whatta ride 🎢! both hit super quickly, too 🍓🇯🇲/ 🍌🌈 😂🥰👍🌱💨💨❣️i recommend both , happily ☀️👍🍀
2 people found this helpful
